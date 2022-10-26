Wife kills hubby for being absent from home for three days

A 27-year-old woman killed her husband in Marimba, Harare after he disappeared from home for three days and failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The woman, Rachel Gomba, has since been arrested for fatally stabbing her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo (27) with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 6am when Mlambo had returned home.

It is alleged that Gomba questioned him about where he was but he failed to give a satisfactory explanation, resulting in a heated argument.

He was stabbed with a kitchen knife once on the thigh and later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Marimba have arrested Rachel Gomba aged 27 for a case of murder in which she allegedly fatally stabbed her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo aged 27, with a kitchen knife once on the thigh in Marimba, Harare, on October 23, 2022 at around 6am.

“The couple had a fight after the husband, who had been away for three days, failed to give a satisfactory answer,” he said.

Investigations on the case are in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Karoi are investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred at a dump site near Chiedza Primary School, where a two-day-old baby was found wrapped in a white towel at the dump site.

Police have since referred the baby boy to Karoi Hospital for further management.

The incident comes after police in Mubaira recently arrested Shamiso Isaya (37) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred at Katsande village, Mubaira, on October 22, 2022, where the suspect allegedly threw her two children aged five months and three years, into a 17-metre-deep well after a misunderstanding with her husband.

The five-month-old female infant drowned, while the three-year-old boy was rescued by neighbours and rushed to a local clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

Herald