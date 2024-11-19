Wife physically abuses hubby over food

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman was jailed by the Hwange Magistrates Court for beating upher husband following a misunderstanding over food.

The unnamed woman struck her husband using kitchen utensils which include dinner plates, knife and enamel cups.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 29 September at around 7:30pm the accused person and the complainant (56) had a misunderstanding over food. The accused person stabbed her husband once on the left elbow using a kitchen knife and struck him with a dinner plate on the mouth. She also struck him several times all over the body using enamel cups. The complainant sustained a swollen right upper lip and a deep cut on the left elbow.

The accused person was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 6 months was suspended for 5 years. The remaining 6 months was suspended on condition that the accused person performs 210 hours of community service.

The NPAZ urged urge members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving dispute and avoid taking the law into their hands.