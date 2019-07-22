WiFi Boys lose signal at Luveve

TelOne’s Jacob Muzokomba (centre) tries to go past Mushowani’s Eriya Mafirenyika (right) and Clive Dzingayi during a Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday. Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TelOne 0-2 Mushowani Stars

VISITING Mushowani Stars collected their first set of three points on the road when they beat TelOne FC 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The victory was a boost for the debutants, who are in a fight to survive the relegation chop.

Amon Kambanje shot the visitors into the lead 62 minutes into the game with a powerful strike inside the box. Substitute Paul Chiramba got the visitors’ second when he nodded home a Clemence Zimondi corner kick in the 77th minute.

Mushowani Stars coach Newman Mashipe was ecstatic with the victory.

“We are more than happy with the result today. We played well and managed to score two goals and keep a clean sheet. This is a motivating factor for the players, we must now aim for consistency as we move forward,” said Mashipe.

His opposite number Jairos Tapera said his side had failed to turn up on the day.

“We had a bad day in office, everything we did today was wrong. Now we have to look at where we are getting things wrong and fix the problem. For now we go back to the drawing board. We still have the confidence that results will come our way. We will be adding three more players in the coming days hopefully they will give us what we are lacking,” said Tapera.

TelOne put up a good first half performance, but capitulated in the second stanza. Mushowani showed great defensive discipline to keep the hosts at bay in the first half, but took the game to TelOne in the second. The hosts were left to rue the chances that they failed to bury, with new signing David Temwanjira, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Blessing Sibanda taking turns to miss chances that came their way.

Teams

TelOne FC: Raphael Pitisi, Marvellous Chigumira, Trust Nyabinde, Emmanuel Zinyama, Frankson Bushiri, Fortune Nkala (Hillary Bakacheza 52th min), James Jam, David Mangesi, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Blessing Sibanda (Jacob Muzokomba 67th min) David Temwanjira

Mushowani Stars: Admire Masuku, Savare Sunny, Eriya Mafirenyika, Melusi Doley, Webster Tafa, Clive Dzingayi, Blessing Phiri, Amon Kambanje (Sylon Chikwerengwe 90th min), Crybet Muvuti, Gift Bvundura (Tinotenda Mutyambidzi 75th min), Clemence Zimondi Tendai Mutandi