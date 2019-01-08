Wild Horizons invest $25m

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

TOURISM industry pace-setter, Wild Horizons says its Zimbabwe investments last year exceeded $25 million.

The Victoria Falls-based company during the period under review opened a new luxury lodge, Old Drift in the resort town.

The company whose leading eatery, Lookout Café was gutted by fire recently, however, says it is geared for a brighter 2019 and urged its more than 650 members of staff to work hard.

On Saturday Wild Horizons held a massive clean-up campaign covering 5km from Victoria Falls Central Business District to Victoria Falls Primary School in an effort to keep the destination in a clean state and comparable to other world destinations.

The company’s chief executive officer, Mr Gary Archer hailed the clean-up exercise launched by President Mnangagwa saying it will go a long way in sprucing up the image of the country’s destinations.

“This is an important initiative and something that each of us should be proud to be part of and strive to educate our family and friends on the importance of keeping our town litter free,” he said while addressing about 400 staffers who attended the company’s belated Christmas party which was preceded by the clean-up.

The company’s employees who excelled in 2018 received awards.

Mr Archer said 2018 was a year of milestones for Wild Horizons with the opening of the $4 million Old Drift Lodge, re-launch of elephant activity and opening of Cape Town office.

The company was voted best ground handler for 2018 and best tour operator at the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo held in Bulawayo while Trip Advisor rated Look out Café, Old Drift Lodge, Elephant Camp and Imbabala Safaris among the best.

The company’s corporate affairs director Mrs Barbara Murasiranwa was also awarded presidents’ special award at the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe annual tourism achievers awards.

Commenting on the clean-up, Mrs Murasiranwa said Wild Horizons had domesticated President Mnangagwa’s clean-up concept.

“We’re using this Christmas party to reflect on last year’s events and also as a follow-up to the national clean-up launched by the President where he asked everyone to get out of offices and homes and clean cities.

“It’s very important for us to clean our town so it compares with other international destinations and as Wild Horizons we walked 5km from our town offices while cleaning along the way as well as educating not only our staff but the whole community about cleaning our own surroundings.

“This is very important and I am glad it’s starting from the top. It’s amazing for the President to rise and say let’s clean and we’re going to support him because tourists want to see a clean environment,” she said.

Wild Horizons established in Zimbabwe in 2004, has since expanded to Zambia, Botswana and Cape Town.

