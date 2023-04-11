Wildlife economy concept to benefit villagers

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is consulting environment and wildlife stakeholders towards developing a wildlife economy concept note to benefit communities and protect biodiversity.

The Ministry is an implementing partner for the project Global Environment Facility GEF7 MSP PROJECT.

The inception meeting is on today, 11 April, at the Tsholotsho Rural District Council boardroom after the Ministry engaged a consultant.

The project targets wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 of Tsholotsho which will be engaged by the consultant through stakeholder meetings.

The project aim is to promote a wildlife economy approach in Tsholotsho benefits people and strengthens protected area

management of Hwange National Park in the Hwange-Kazuma landscape of Zimbabwe.

In the notice of the meeting, the Ministry of Environment said five wards will be consulted.

“The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is developing a project document for the GEF7 MSP project titled ‘unlocking a sustainable and inclusive wildlife economy potential of Hwange National Park in the Tsholotsho District of Hwange-Kazuma landscape in Zimbabwe.’ The Ministry has procured the services of a consultant who will carry out engagements in wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7 of Tsholotsho,” said the Ministry.

The stakeholder engagement is for the development of the full project document for the GEF7 MSP project on wildlife economy in Tsholotsho district of Hwange-Kazuma landscape.

The project document is to be submitted to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

[email protected]