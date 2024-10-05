Will Bosso fans boycott the match? Harare derby bragging rights and Simba Bhora’s unstoppable streak in focus

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THERE is plenty to look forward to in this weekend’s Match Day 29 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action.

Will the Bosso fan boycott succeed? Who will grab the bragging rights in the Harare derby? Will Simba Bhora be stopped? All these questions will be answered this weekend as the league gets into its business end with only 18 points left to play for.

Here are some of the matches to look forward to this weekend:

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba

Judging from the reactions on social media, most fans are likely to boycott the match and opt to be at the clubhouse where they seek to raise money for the club to pay the $6 000 fine they were slapped with by the PSL for crowd trouble in Shamva a fortnight ago. Whether the boycott will be a success remains to be seen.

Focusing on the match itself, both teams will go into this game on the back of defeats, with ZPC Kariba smarting from a 0-1 loss to Greenfuel and Bosso falling by the same score to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium. Highlanders are fifth on the table with 41 points from 28 games, while ZPC Kariba are 10th with 34 points.

Dynamos vs CAPS United

Dynamos will play host to CAPS United with the Harare bragging rights at stake. Both teams have had an average season by their standards, but in a game of this magnitude, it’s never about form or position on the log. Whoever rises to the occasion on the day will walk away as winners.

The first-leg between the two teams ended 1-1 at Rufaro Stadium. Both sit on 38 points, and a massive 19 points behind log leaders Simba Bhora with only six games to play. Dynamos, however, have two outstanding fixtures against Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn. But the Glamour Boys and Makepekepe can get top-four spots if they manage to get things right in the home stretch.

Simba Bhora vs Chicken Inn

Can the Gamecocks stop Simba Bhora? The Shamva-based side is enjoying a comfortable seven-point lead at the top of the table. They are unbeaten in their last 12 outings, and the streak includes an impressive nine wins and three draws. Simba Bhora have not lost a match at their home ground in 14 starts. They have won 12 and drawn only twice at Wadzanai, which translates to 38 points at home.

Chicken Inn will be hoping to make history and become the first side to stop Simba Bhora’s impressive run at Wadzanayi Stadium.

In other matches set for Saturday, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will face TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, while Bulawayo Chiefs play host to Herentals at Luveve Stadium. Yadah will entertain Arenel at the Heart Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday: TelOne v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot Stadium), Simba Bhora v Chicken Inn (Wadzanayi Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Arenel (Heart Stadium) Greenfuel v Manica Diamonds

Sunday: Chegutu Pirates v Bikita Minerals (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro Stadium) Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)