Will FC Platinum and Harare City exert their dominance?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REIGNING Chibuku Super Cup champions FC Platinum and Harare City are the two most successful clubs of the relaunched tournament that made its return in 2014.

The two teams have lifted the trophy twice but is one of them going to lift the trophy for the third time this season?

FC Platinum, who have been in three Chibuku Super Cup finals, won the relaunched tournament in 2014 and got their second title in 2021 while Harare City were crowned champions in 2015 and 2017.

Ngezi Platinum Stars won the 2016 edition, Triangle claimed the crown in 2019 while Highlanders were winners in 2019.

Will there be a new winner this time?

The teams that will win the weekend games will proceed to the quarterfinals to be played on the weekend of September 17-18.

The semi-finals are set for October 15-16 and the final will be on 19 November.

In today’s fixtures, Chicken Inn take on Harare City at Luveve Stadium in a repeat of last weekend’s Premiership encounter at the same venue which the former won 1-0, courtesy of a Vincent Moyo header.

The Gamecocks are aware that their opponents, who are swimming in the murky relegation waters, are an unpredictable lot hence they are giving today’s encounter the respect it deserves.

Chicken Inn are unlikely to change the squad that played last weekend, with Donovan Bernard keeping the goal while Moyo, Passmore Bernard, Nielson Ketala and Xolani Ndlovu marshal the defence line.

Denzel Khumalo, Sheppard Mhlanga and George Majika will play in midfield while Brian Muza, Clive Augusto and Munashe Pini lead their attack.

Harare City’s hopes will be pinned on goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa, veterans Donald Dzvinyai and Timothy January, Zvikomborero Bizeki as well as former Highlanders striker Obert Tafira.

FC Platinum start their title defence against Tenax CS FC, a side that is not easily bullied.

Smelling a league and cup double, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, whose side drew 1-1 with Black Rhinos at home last weekend, will bank on goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, the dependable central defence pair of Lawrence Mhlanga and Gift Bello, dynamic midfielders Brian Banda and Rainsome Pavari and gangly forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya. For Tenax, it’s difficult to single out outstanding players as they play as a unit.

Harare giants Caps United, who have benefited from poor officiating in their last two victories, travel to Rusape to face off Black Rhinos. Caps United will be without veteran defender Marshal Machazane who is attending a Level One coaching clinic but they still have seasoned players in the form of Devon Chafa, the league’s top goal scorer William Manondo and Joel Ngodzo who might get his debut.

Goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira, midfield grafters Joe Nyabinde and Gracious Muleya are expected to play key roles in aiding Black Rhinos to the next stage of the competition.

The last match of the day is the Ngezi Platinum Stars versus Herentals at Baobab Stadium.

Ngezi, who are hard-pressed to save a bad season that saw them fire two coaches – Rodwell Dhlakama who led them to last year’s Chibuku Super Cup final and Benjani Mwaruwari, will look to goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, defenders Polite Moyo and Kudzai Chigwida, former national team pair of Last Jesi and Denver Mukamba, ex-Young warriors forward Delic Murimba to secure passage into the quarterfinals.

However, Herentals are no pushovers as they have among other players former Young Warriors attacking midfielder Tinotenda Benza, Blessing Majarira, former Caps United striker John Zhuwawo and ex-Dynamos’ utility player Godfrey Mukambi to guide them.

Tomorrow, a repeat of last weekend’s league match at Luveve Stadium is on when Bulawayo Chiefs hosts ZPC Kariba. Chiefs emerged 2-1 victorious in the league encounter and the electricity generators will be hoping to overcome fatigue by springing a shocker.

Chiefs’ players to watch include new signing McClive Phiri, who had a good game in the absence of right back Felix Moyo, defensive midfielder Lucky Ndlela, attacking linkman Mthokozisi Msebe and Arthur Musiyiwa.

Winston Mhango, who came in as a second half substitute for ZPC Kariba could start alongside Wellington Taderera, goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga, forward Newman Sianchali and Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe.

Dynamos will be hoping to avoid an embarrassment against Whawha at the National Sports Stadium while Manica Diamonds and Yadah clash at Vengere.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders will hope to emulate their 2019 first round performance by winning away at Triangle United.In 2019, Bosso edged Dynamos 1-0 in Harare in the first round and went all the way to the finals.

Bosso’s hunt for a win has been boosted by the return of veteran Nqobizitha Masuku who was on trials in Dubai.

Highlanders have seven key players who featured prominently and went on to win the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup.

Goalkeeper and skipper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, as well as Mbongeni Ndlovu, midfielder Addrian Silla, Nqobizitha Masuku and player of the moment Godfrey Makaruse were part of the 2019 victorious squad.

But Triangle will bank on striker Donald Ngoma, winger Russel Madamombe, defender Arnold Chiveya, former Tsholotsho FC utility player Spar Dube and Jameson Mukombwe who have been consistent performers.

— @ZililoR