Will it be Jonasi’s night on America’s Got Talent?

From left to right - Learnmore Jonasi getting a hug from AGT host, Terry Crews as confetti rains down and Learnmore Jonasi performing at AGT

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AS America’s Got Talent (AGT) approaches its Season 19 finale, excitement is palpable, especially for Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

Historically, the show has seen a predominance of singers clinching the top prize, leaving various other categories, including comedians, yearning for recognition.

With the finale results set to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) night, Jonasi stands as the last comic in the competition, carrying not only his dreams but the hopes of many across Africa.

This season, the Top Ten finalists included a diverse array of talent: singer Richard Goodall, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, air-dance group AIRFOOTWORKS, dance crew Brent Street, singer Dee Dee Simon, the acrobatic ensemble Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Jonasi himself, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, aerial duo Sebastián & Sonia, and drone group Sky Elements.

Each finalist represents a unique form of artistry, but Jonasi’s journey is particularly compelling.

Jonasi received an early boost in the competition when he earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from host, Terry Crews.

This recognition has not only propelled his visibility but has also highlighted the potential for comedians to break through on a platform historically dominated by singers.

While stand-up comics have come close in past seasons—most notably Tom Cotter, Taylor Williamson, and Drew Lynch—none have captured the ultimate prize, albeit without a puppet sidekick.

With the votes now being tallied, the fate of Jonasi and his fellow finalists rests in the hands of the viewing public.

The absence of a golden buzzer or further judge accolades means that the citizens’ votes are more critical than ever.

Jonasi’s charisma and relatable humour seemed to have struck a chord with audiences, and his performance in the competition has resonated with many, providing a fresh perspective in a landscape often overshadowed by musical acts.

The stakes are high not just for Jonasi but also for the acrobatic group Hakuna Matata Acrobats from Tanzania, as both acts aim to change the narrative for comedians and acrobats on AGT.

Their success could pave the way for future performers from Africa, inspiring a new generation to take the stage.

In a season filled with exceptional talent, the results-announcement night will also feature appearances from notable celebrities, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, singer Michael Bublé, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Their presence underscores the significance of the event and the entertainment industry’s commitment to showcasing diverse talent.

Last year, Zimbabwe’s Choice Children’s Choir garnered acclaim by winning two silvers at the International Lisbon Sings chorale competition, and Australian singer Thando Sikwila made waves on The Voice Australia 2022.

These accomplishments highlight a growing recognition of African talent on global platforms, further fuelling hopes for Jonasi’s potential victory.

As the countdown to the finale begins, Jonasi’s supporters are hopeful that he can make history by becoming the first comedian to win AGT’s top prize of USD 1 million.

With his infectious energy and unique comedic style, Jonasi is not just competing for a trophy; he is representing Zimbabwe and Africa on a grand scale.

Tomorrow’s results may very well mark a new chapter in the show’s history, and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu