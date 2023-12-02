Will Mambazo fall on his sword?

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THIS is the question that is on a lot of people’s minds given the recent controversial acts that have threatened his illustrious career.

Vilified on social media as a perennial abuser, everyone is waiting to see if Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri will fall on his sword or ignore the naysayers.

The fiasco started with a Facebook post from EdPeroz Londi who posted that, “Mambazo assaulted Tinotenda Mungomezi for not switching on the stage monitors and this resulted in the boy falling down.”

The post goes on to suggest that the arts guru is a troubled man with violent tendencies as he “once slapped a pastor at FOG church and every one under him is afraid of him baze bathi utopi uyatshaya.”

Obviously, with such a damning allegation, the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) management had to react. The apology/acknowledgement was somewhat vague, bereft of specific details as to what really happened last Saturday night, a move met with abhorrence and scrutiny in the court of public opinion.

In a press statement, the BAA said it abhorred violence and that it has no place within their corridors.

“The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Trust would like to once again thank everyone that supported #RoilBAA7. Thank you for every like, repost, comment, seat taken and awards sponsored. With all the positives from the Awards and in line with enjoyment and celebrating the arts, it is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge an incident that happened backstage.

“The Awards Trust sincerely apologises for the incident and would like to assure our creatives that it will not happen again, the stage is a safe environment. We have since reached out to the aggrieved camp who we have worked with since inception of the awards and in other events. We do not condone violence in any form and nature. Apologies to everyone affected,” read the statement.

Bruce “Njube Giant” Ncube was not amused by the statement.

“Dear Bulawayo Arts Awards. Now that you have gone public and acknowledged that this slapping/beating up of someone incident did actually occur at the awards ceremony and you have done a press release/‘public apology’, I am going to say my 2 cents thoughts about this matter and before you roll your eyes and gossip asking yourselves as to who am I to try and tell you what to do or challenge you, I am going to tell you who I am. I am a nobody, I am just a guy from Njube who loves the arts and has done ok in his career and I love seeing others do well, I would fight for any other young or seasoned artists if they are unfairly treated.

“The abuser would actually know this very well because he knows my background. And don’t go and dig up things that I did ngo-1992 to try and tarnish my reputation. I don’t care if I get cancelled. I don’t do groups, I stand alone & fight for what’s right. This apology is not enough & it’s worthless, it feels like just another thing that you throw up in the air, post out there without any care.

“Read the whole thing and you will get what I mean. So, what are you going to do about this, as in action & I wonder what your sponsors think about this? I bet you hadn’t thought about it that way, had you?

“This is the abusive culture that’s been going on for years, a culture that some of you (directors) almost made some of us believe it was the right thing when we were under you, no it’s not and it needs to stop.

“Many artistes out there are scared of these directors because they don’t want to lose their jobs, you make it like you are doing these creatives favours if they don’t worship you, they won’t be in the next project that these directors do . . . You know what I am talking about, you can go on and pretend you don’t but you know the truth,” vented Ncube.

Could it be the case that people the likes of Ncube are making a mountain out of a molehill and are just emotionally-charged or Mambazo’s case should be dealt with differently? Some feel like the BAAs management is too soft on Mambazo.

How could something so good be so ugly for one who has represented Zimbabwe on a global scale at some point? Mambazo has worked extensively in Zimbabwe, Africa, Europe and other parts of the world? He chose not to comment and efforts to get a comment from the victim have also been fruitless.

Surely, Mambazo should have known that violence, especially in a public platform might be a suicidal move. Does he have anger issues that need to be kept in check?

Mambazo’s case has similarities to Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last year and the ramifications of his actions were severe.

On the international stage, violence is a serious crime. Smith publicly apologised and resigned from the academy. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences board has since banned him from all its events including the Oscars for a decade. Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has temporarily stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt amid multiple sexual abuse allegations levelled against him.

It remains to be seen how the whole situation will ultimately pan out after the dust settles. –@MbuleloMpofu