Will Ngezi do the unthinkable?

IMAGINE this scene: Ngezi Platinum Stars triumphantly clinching their inaugural league title this season. Fate would have it that their moment of crowning glory unfolded at Barbourfields Stadium, with Highlanders humbly offering a guard of honour.

It was a moment tinged with both elation and embarrassment, as Bosso fans witnessed their team squander a seven-point lead over Ngezi Platinum, now perched at the summit of success.

But the journey doesn’t halt there. Ngezi Platinum’s sights are now set on Dynamos, their adversaries in the upcoming Chibuku Super Cup final this Sunday. The prospect of securing a league double in front of the multitudes supporting Dynamos at Baobab Stadium looms large — a monumental achievement for a club positioning itself as a local football giant.

Meanwhile, Dynamos, who last tasted league victory in 2014 and stumbled at the final hurdle against Harare City in the 2015 Chibuku Super Cup, have been yearning for silverware. Coach Genesis Mangombe vows to be the guiding force, promising redemption and jubilation for the long-awaiting fans.

“We are eager for this final. Failing to secure top positions in the league fuelled our determination. Now, our focus is winning the cup. Our squad is robust, brimming with readiness. The enthusiasm during training tells a story of readiness and determination. Winning won’t be a stroll, but we are geared up for the challenge. Our aim is to bring smiles back to our fans’ faces” he said.

Dynamos’ Bulawayo Supporters chapter is rallying behind the team with fervour, preparing to flood Baobab Stadium with their unmistakable blue colours.

“This cup final is a moment of pride for us, despite the tough opposition in Ngezi, the reigning 2023 league champions. Baobab Stadium hasn’t been kind to us, but this time, we believe it’s our time to rewrite history and emerge victorious,” Secretary-General Kelvin Chokera shared.

The anticipation is palpable, with Chokera declaring an imminent Glamour Boys invasion.

“As the Bulawayo Chapter Supporters Association, we’re mobilising in full force to support our team. We call upon all Dynamos faithful to join us in Ngezi as we march towards claiming the Chibuku Cup.”

However, controversy brews as Dynamos contests the choice of venue, challenging Baobab Stadium as the host, citing fairness.

The Premier Soccer League has dismissed their grievances, setting the stage for an intense showdown at Ngezi Platinum’s home ground.

This final clash echoes past tournament triumphs, with various clubs etching their names in history. From FC Platinum’s double victories to Harare City’s notable wins, the Chibuku Super Cup has been a theatre of riveting narratives.

As the stage is set for yet another gripping chapter, football aficionados await with bated breath for the showdown between two titans — Ngezi Platinum, aiming for continued glory, and Dynamos, hungering for revival. The question lingers: who will etch their name into the Chibuku Super Cup folklore this time? — -@innocentskizoe