Will the next Clive Chigubu please stand up!

NAMES like the late Clive Chigubu, Ntando Van Moyo, Carl Joshua Ncube, and MaForty have been shining stars in the world of comedy in Bulawayo. These personalities played pivotal roles in the genesis of spoken-word humour, but as time marches on, there arises a question: will they also witness its conclusion?

Veteran comic, Doc Vikela, posed this question during a Heroes’ Day special event at the Hope City Centre in Bulawayo, aptly titled “Heroes of the Ballot” last month.

“We have been here quite a minute now and we might as well retire but because, I feel like new comics aren’t ready yet so we will keep at it,” is how the funny man would put it.

Behind the humour, Doc Vikela’s underlying point hit home: the new generation of comics has big shoes to fill, and the bar has been set high.

The torch is waiting to be passed, but are the up-and-coming comedians up to the task?

Indeed, the comedians mentioned earlier have been entertaining audiences for a substantial period, and some are reaching the twilight of their careers. Carl Joshua Ncube, for instance, has announced his retirement from the comedy circuit, feeling that he’s completed his race and now, it’s time for new talents to step forward.

For the entertainment sector to thrive, it requires a fresh infusion of talent, and the comedy facet is no exception.

Last Wednesday evening, a spoken word brigade led by budding poet Chester (Chengetai Sithole) accepted the challenge. They pledged to rise to the occasion and prove their mettle at a show held at The Harvest House International in Bulawayo.

Known as “P.O.W.E.R. Sessions” (Poetry on Wednesday Extremely Reloaded), these monthly gatherings have provided a platform for emerging poets, poetesses, and comedians to showcase their talents. The stage has witnessed remarkable acts, featuring poets like Sage, M-One, Godwills Muzarabani, Sox the Poet, Siboe, YVIE, and comedians including Ntando Van Moyo, Mbongeni Ignatius, Frank Chirisa, BrandXn, and Dalu da Poet.

Chester told Saturday Leisure the importance for up-and-coming creative minds to curate their own shows and show how funny they can get.

“Creatives curating their own shows is vital in that there is little room for exploitation and abuse. The downside though is that the management team may comprise of non-artistes which is necessary but may lead to friction and different ideologies and execution,” he said.

One notable figure, controversial award-winning comedian Frank Chirisa, emerged from a period of relative quiet to present fresh material, eliciting laughter from the audience. He expressed his joy at being back on stage, stating that it had been tough lately.

“It’s been really tough on me lately. I knew Wednesday’s show was going to shape my career moving forward. I’m so glad people came through in numbers and watched me kill it. I’m so happy that it went well. My ego, self-esteem were boosted. I got to stand in front of people and fully express my thoughts and imaginations and I can’t wait to share the magic with the rest of the world.

“I have been using comedy as a coping mechanism. You know like I said before, Beyoncé became Beyoncé after splitting from Destiny’s Child. After a break up you have to look good so when your ex sees you, they get a headache on why they let you go,” he said.

The realm of comedy is subjective, measured by how many laughs one can provoke. The question remains: Are Bulawayo’s budding spoken word creatives funny enough to inherit the comedy legacy? Only time will reveal the answer.

