Willie Mponda elected Maso chairperson

Johnsias Mutonhori

Veteran journalist Willie Mponda was on Thursday elected Multi Aid Support Organisation (MASO) chairperson at its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Gweru.

He replaced Dr Victor Wasara who retired from the position after serving six years in the position.

The highly competitive election saw Mponda, who is also the Chairperson of the Southern Africa Editors Forum (SAEF), emerge as the clear winner, garnering the majority of votes. His victory marks a new chapter in MASO’s leadership, and he is expected to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to drive the organisation forward.

In his acceptance speech, Mponda expressed his gratitude to the members for entrusting him with this critical role. He pledged to work tirelessly to promote the interests of MASO membership, and hundreds of community members who are benefiting from the organization’s projects.

“I feel greatly honored to have been elected as the new Chairperson of MASO hence I thank the outgoing chairperson Dr Victor Wasara for his leadership through the past years. I have learnt a lot from him in terms of leadership direction. I feel that unity and teamwork is the most important things for any organization to run effectively hence I and the new board members will work tirelessly to make sure that the organization keeps on shining,” he said.

Additionally, the AGM provided a platform for members to discuss key issues affecting the organisation and the achievements done by the organization in the year 2024.The event also featured presentations from the former chairperson Dr Wasara who highlighted the achievements that the organisation did in the past years.

Furthermore, the organization has vocational training, and in those they involve the disabled as well. However, in terms of the treasury, the organisation in 2024 has managed to have increased funds than the previous year meaning more funds have been raised and donated to the organisation.

New executive

Willie Mponda M Chairperson Media

Zivanai Matore M Vice Chairperson Agriculture

Teresiah Shumba F Secretary Health

Innocent Maguta M Vice Secretary Youth

Martha Ngwenya F Treasurer Finance ;Audit

Phanuel Banda M Committee Member Faith based Organisation

Kate Shumba F Committee Member Community