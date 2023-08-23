Wilson applauds Zimbabweans for exercising their democratic right

Chronicle Writer

ZIMBABWEANS took to the polls today in a momentous harmonised election, with Mr Harry Peter Wilson, the leader of the Democratic Official Party (DOP), who is vying for the presidency, penning a thank-you letter to the nation, expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic participation of citizens in the democratic process.

In the letter addressed, Mr Wilson conveyed his sincere appreciation for the dedication exhibited by voters who turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. He applauded the resilience of the nation and its people in upholding the democratic values that are intrinsic to the identity of Zimbabwe.

“Today, as we stand on the cusp of a new beginning for our beloved nation, I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who went out in droves to cast your votes in the presidential election. Your unwavering commitment to our democratic process is a testament to the strength of our nation and the values we hold dear.

“As we eagerly await the counting of the votes and the announcement of the results, I want to emphasise the importance of unity, patience, and respect for one another. Zimbabwe is a democratic country, and every vote cast is a voice that deserves to be heard and respected,” he said.

While the nation awaits the results with bated breath, Mr Wilson underscored the importance of unity, patience, and mutual respect among citizens. Reminding everyone of Zimbabwe’s democratic foundation, he emphasized that every vote is a significant expression deserving of acknowledgement, irrespective of the final outcome.

“Regardless of the outcome, we must remember that we are all part of the same Zimbabwean family, bound by a common love for our nation. I understand that the political atmosphere during an election can be tense. However, I believe that together, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for our nation.

“Our campaign has been rooted in the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity and these principles will guide our leadership as we move forward. We must also remember that the power of our democracy lies in the hands of the people. Your participation in this election, your dedication to the democratic process, and your belief in a better Zimbabwe are what will shape our future.”

Mr Wilson urged Zimbabweans to respect the rule of law and implored them to await the official results patiently and to maintain peace and harmony during this critical period.

“In the coming days, let us remain patient and await the official results. I urge you all to avoid any actions that could disrupt the peace and harmony of our nation. We have come a long way, and together, we will continue to work towards a Zimbabwe that is prosperous, just, and respected on the global stage.

“Once again, thank you for your support and for exercising your right to vote. It is an honour and a privilege to serve as your President-elect, and I am committed to working tirelessly for the betterment of all Zimbabweans. Let us move forward together with hope and determination, knowing that our best days as a nation are yet to come,” said Mr Wilson.