Windfall for NRZ pension fund

Chronicle writer

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) pensioners will be smiling all the way to the bank this festive season courtesy of a windfall which the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund (CPF) got from the parastatal last week.

The NRZ last week announced it had cleared a huge debt owed the NRZCPF, allowing the pay-as-you-go scheme to extend the olive branch to the pensioners.

Last year, the company made headlines for the wrong reasons after it topped the list of entities owing the largest debts in pension arrears according to IPEC’s name and shame list.

The NRZ has been haggling with the NRZCPF board of trustees and management for years on the longstanding arrears, with intensive engagements culminating in the clearance of arrears by the former.

This publication is reliably informed that the NRZCPF board and management met on November 14 to deliberate on the way forward and resolved to reward the pensioners with United States dollar payments starting next week.

“The NRZCPF board and management have over the years been engaging the NRZ, which is the scheme sponsor, for liquidation of longstanding contribution arrears. Now what has happened is that after the NRZ and NRZCPF have had a breakthrough on the matter as NRZ has cleared its arrears,” a source said.

“As a result, it was resolved at the NRZCPF Board meeting held on Tuesday that pensioners should get a windfall for November. In addition, funds are being mobilised in US Dollars, locally and from external investments, for channelling to members,” the source said.

NRZCPF Chairman Mr. Takunda Madanha confirmed the development saying payments will start next week.

“This will bring smiles on the faces of our Fund members during this festive season. Payments will start in the week beginning November 20 while concrete plans for December and January are already in place,” he said.