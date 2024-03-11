Winky D latest addition to Bulawayo shutdown

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

As the much-anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown show approaches, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting surprises from the event promoters who have been unveiling activated artistes weekly.

Artistes who have been unveiled thus far include South Africans, Emtee, Murumba Pitch, Aymos and Kwesta with Winky D being the latest addition.

The show slated for April 27, promises not only quality entertainment but will also serve as a networking ground for various sectors of the Zimbabwean economy, coinciding with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The event organiser, Baron Rice, shared insights into the significance of the show.

“It’s not just about enjoyment; it’s an opportunity for our local artistes to learn from international talents. With renowned artistes like Emtee, Murumba Pitch, Aymos and Kwesta from South Africa, we aim to showcase the exceptional talent we have as a continent.

“Artistes from across Zimbabwe, including Killer T, Levels, Ribhe, Fantan, Ma9ine, Jah Master, Mzoe7, Enzo Ishall and an exciting line-up of DJs, will make this a memorable event.”

Recent artistes who were unveiled include Zimbabwean high-flier SaintFloew and the excitement continued last week with the unveiling of multi-award-winning artiste Winky D.

On the DJs front are Liz, Eugy, Nospa and Mzoe and Fifi.

Rice said tickets for the event will be available from April 1st, providing fans with the opportunity to secure their spots. He said they have finished unveiling acts from South Africa with more locals set to be unveiled.

The Bulawayo Shutdown show promises to be a dynamic blend of music, entertainment and cultural exchange, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.