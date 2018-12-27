Winky D pelted off stage

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Winky D, who recently stirred controversy with the release of his KaSong KeJecha, failed to perform in Kwekwe on Christmas Eve after agitated show attendees turned violent and threw empty beer bottles and cans on the stage as the Zimdancehall artiste was about to perform.

Just after 3AM, all hell broke loose at the King Solomon’s Hotel soon after performances by the Chillspot family as fans started complaining that Winky D was taking too long to perform.

As his Vigilance band had concluded their sound check and Winky D signalling that his performance was about to begin, missiles started flying towards his direction forcing him to drop the mic and scamper for cover.

It was clear the angry fans were baying for his blood as they pelted him with anything that came their way, blaming him for getting onto the stage late.

The Chillspot crew, made up of DJ Fantan, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker, Uncle Epaton as well as Jah Signal had done a splendid job of warming up the stage for Winky D who only made it to the stage at around 3:45AM.

Disappointed by his actions, the show attendees did not seem interested in watching his performance as they turned violent and left his security details with no option but to whisk him away from the venue.

As a result of this melee, scores of fans were left nursing injuries after some hooligans suspected to be illegal gold panners who were among the attendees, directed the missiles to the crowd, resulting in a chaotic scene as everyone ran for their life.

The hooligans also damaged the hotel’s furniture and other property.

Some of the fans who spoke to this reporter blamed Winky D for failing to respect his fans after he attempted to perform at exactly 3:45AM.

“We came here early expecting him to go on stage around midnight or so but they kept us waiting, only for him to come in the wee hours of the morning. That is a sign of disrespect for his fans,” said a fan only identified as Tonderai.

Another fan, Evermore Mushayakara said most people were angered by the admission fee which was hiked on the day of the show.

“I think the organisers should have been clear on the charges because everyone came thinking that the $10 was in bond only to be told that it was US dollars. This didn’t go down well with most fans and the situation was triggered when he delayed to get on stage.

“So when he came in late, people were angered by his disrespect hence all the violence,” said Mushayakara.

King Solomon’s Hotel proprietor and show promoter, Mr Solomon Matsa condemned the violence saying it was retrogressive.

“It’s very unfortunate that there are some people who still resort to violence in trying to address issues. I think this should be condemned and I hope that those behind this will be brought to book. The matter is in the hands of the police as we speak,” said Mr Matsa.