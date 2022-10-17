Winky D to serenade Mat South fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Fresh from an energetic and emotional performance at the Castle Lager National Braai Festival in Harare over the weekend, Winky D is expected to travel to Matabeleland South this weekend.

In Beitbridge, a town where he last staged a gig in 2018, his show will be staged at Pagomba Café where he will share the stage with Godfather Templeman, DJ Tatman, and DJ Vic Gee.

On October 29, Winky D is set to stage his first-ever performance in Gwanda town, a place that has become a haven of quality entertainment as of late. There, he will be supported by Zhezhingtons, Bry Eze, Real Klaaaks group, Tycon Dreams, DJ Wqlif and DJ T Money.

Organiser of both shows, DTL Records founder Dee Nosh said: “As promised for the year 2022, all we want is to spread entertainment around the country and we’re doing this by bringing established acts to places they’ve never been before or those that they last went to back in the days.

“By hosting these shows as well, we want to promote tourism in small towns so that Zimbabwe becomes great once again.” – @mthabisi_mthire