Winky D to serenade Mat South fans

17 Oct, 2022 - 16:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Winky D to serenade Mat South fans Winky D

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Fresh from an energetic and emotional performance at the Castle Lager National Braai Festival in Harare over the weekend, Winky D is expected to travel to Matabeleland South this weekend.

In Beitbridge, a town where he last staged a gig in 2018, his show will be staged at Pagomba Café where he will share the stage with Godfather Templeman, DJ Tatman, and DJ Vic Gee.

On October 29, Winky D is set to stage his first-ever performance in Gwanda town, a place that has become a haven of quality entertainment as of late. There, he will be supported by Zhezhingtons, Bry Eze, Real Klaaaks group, Tycon Dreams, DJ Wqlif and DJ T Money.

Organiser of both shows, DTL Records founder Dee Nosh said: “As promised for the year 2022, all we want is to spread entertainment around the country and we’re doing this by bringing established acts to places they’ve never been before or those that they last went to back in the days.

“By hosting these shows as well, we want to promote tourism in small towns so that Zimbabwe becomes great once again.” – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting