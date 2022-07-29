Winter carnival to promote artists in Gwanda

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Winter carnival has been relocated to Gwanda this year to promote upcoming artists and models in the area.

It has been held in Bulawayo since its inception in 2014.

In an interview with Chronicle showbiz, music promoter DJ Joe the OG said that this year’s edition will feature only Gwanda artists.

“Winter carnivals have been running for the past 8 years in Bulawayo, only this year we have decided to extend it to Gwanda. Winter Carnival is a show that seeks to promote upcoming local performing artists and models paying more attention to the youths. Our main objective is to give local artists a platform to showcase their talent and expose them to masses as well as give them a chance to mix and mingle with their potential fans.

“This year our theme is #support local upcoming artists. It’s the first time in Gwanda we are doing it at The Phoenix Tshisanyama. Activities will include performing artists, modelling, fashion designers’ stalls, fashion brands, 360 booth Birthday celebrations, musk Up dress code and after party,” he said.

DJ Joe the OG said 22 Gwanda artists will get a chance to perform.

“So, the performing artists include Afro Legacy, Maseko the Poet, Zwelithini Mjabulisi, Nera, King Lenny, Sbhev, Hlasera, Shammie, Gerry, Tariq, Black Element, Brian Drei, Eltian, Emkay the kid, Gegana, Lotis,

Swae Savage, Twist, YNGDEE, Tinnel, Tyda Williams and Xervey. All these are Gwanda artists and they incorporate different genres from poetry, hip hop, Amapiano, to Afro soul.

“My message to Gwanda and surrounding areas is please come and support your local future stars and motivate them,” DJ Joe the OG said.

The Gwanda Winter carnival is taking place tomorrow from 6pm till late.

