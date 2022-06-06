Winter Gaffa party set for Gweru

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Revellers in Gweru are set to be treated to five-star entertainment as one of the country’s music kingpins Winky D is set to perform in the Midlands province capital.

The gig dubbed “The Warehouse Experience With Winky G Live in Gweru” will be held at VG Complex on June 25. It is being hosted by DTL Records in conjunction with Crocx and Mbazo.

Winky D is set to break his five-year hiatus since he last performed in Gweru in 2018. At the 2018 gig, he showed his muscle of being one of the sought-after Zimbabwean artistes as the gig experienced a stampede.

“Winky D is a big brand who pulls large crowds hence why we’ve secured a venue that we fill will accommodate all of the Gaffa fans. We want them to have a memorable event.

“Taking note that he hasn’t been in Gweru for a while, this is a show not to miss as he’s expected to bring his A-game on the stage. Therefore, we’d like to say Gweru people, be ready for a Winter Gaffa Party,” said the organisers. – @mthabisi_mthire