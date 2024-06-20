Winter Solstice: World shortest day and longest night recorded

Online Reporter

BETWEEN today and tomorrow is the winter solstice marking the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

According to the Meteorological Services Department winter solstice is normally recorded on June 21 but can also be adjusted.

“The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year and the longest night in the Southern Hemisphere, when the sun appears at its most northerly position, directly overhead at the Tropic of Cancer. The solstice usually – but not always -takes place on June 21.

“The date that the solstice occurs can move forward or back by a day because of the solar year (the time it takes for the sun to reappear in the same spot as seen from Earth)” reads the statement.