Winter wheat preparations underway as Zimbabwe builds on record harvest

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) Matabeleland North director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, has assured stakeholders that preparations for winter wheat farming are progressing well across the country.

He made the remarks during the ongoing Winter Crop Revolution Conference, hosted by Zimpapers in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development.

Mr Ndlovu said both Matabeleland North and South provinces are poised to scale up wheat production this season.

“Matabeleland North has the potential to cultivate up to 5,000 hectares, while Matabeleland South is targeting around 2,500 hectares. Nationally, we are looking at commanding 120,000 hectares,” he said.

He also confirmed that fertilizer distribution will begin soon, with supplies already being received by the government.

“We’ve started engaging key players in wheat production. Fertiliser is being delivered, and distribution will commence shortly. Preparations are well underway, and everything is in place to ensure we meet our national targets,” Mr Ndlovu added.

Seed suppliers at the conference also assured farmers that there would be adequate stocks of improved seed varieties available for the season.

The conference comes in the wake of a historic agricultural achievement — a record-breaking national wheat harvest of 563 961 tonnes in the previous season, surpassing the 2022 output of 467 000 tonnes.

This marks the highest yield since the introduction of commercial wheat farming in 1966 and secures Zimbabwe’s wheat self-sufficiency for the third consecutive year.

Building on this momentum, the Winter Crop Revolution Conference aims to replicate this success across other critical winter crops in the upcoming 2025 planting season.

Key sessions at the indaba are focusing on sustainable wheat production, the expansion of potato farming, the diversification of winter crop varieties, improved post-harvest handling, and local processing opportunities.

Particular emphasis is being placed on the growing potential of potatoes as a flagship winter crop.

Other focal areas include policy and regulatory frameworks, crop insurance, and risk management strategies.

By harnessing its extensive media platforms, Zimpapers is playing a pivotal role in convening key stakeholders, spotlighting vital agricultural issues, and promoting evidence-based dialogue.

This form of media-driven advocacy is seen as critical to fostering cross-sectoral collaboration and building a more resilient, food-secure Zimbabwe.