WITCHCRAFT: Family wakes up to find beaded guinea fowl in backyard

18 Jun, 2019 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
WITCHCRAFT: Family wakes up to find beaded guinea fowl in backyard

The Chronicle

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

FEAR has gripped Mpopoma high density suburb residents in Bulawayo following a suspected witchcraft expedition gone wrong after a guinea fowl dressed in red and black beads was found at a house, resting on a pool of blood and covered with a two-in-one blanket, on Tuesday morning.

The bizarre incident, which could easily pass for a Nollywood movie script, happened at 4AM and attracted scores of residents.

A prophet from the Transformation Centre International who was called to ‘rescue’ the occupants of the house where the guinea fowl was found said the bird could be a witch in disguise.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting