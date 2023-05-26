“With hard work there is reward at the end of the day”… Mkhokheli Dube motivates players.

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association (ZIFA) Southern Region Division 2 side Zebra Revolution FC motivated its players through awarding them monthly awards for the best performers.

In game 10 of the season, the Sizinda based club introduced the first awards for the year in April which were scooped by joint winners Brandon Gumbo (striker) and Itai Matare (holding midfielder).

Players were handed awards in their home game against Crusaders at Sizinda where they won 6-0 last week.

In form striker Brandon has produced sublime performances as he has managed to score 7 goals and assisted 6 in 9 games while Itai Matare is holding the midfield firmly by providing 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 games.

Captain Brandon Gumbo thanked his coach and team mates for winning the award describing it as a morale booster for him to work hard to reach greater heights.

“I would like to send my sincere gratitude and appreciation to my coaches and teammates, the award gives me confidence to always keep pushing going forward as we all aim to move to higher levels”.

Speaking with Chronicle Sport, former Highlanders, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum forward Mkhokheli Dube the founder and coach of the team said introducing the awards was a way of motivating players to know that with hard work there is a reward and also it’s a way of preparing them for the big stage which is the professional level.

“The idea is to motivate our players that with hard work there is a reward at the end of the day, As a club we always want players to work hard for them to succeed in their dreams to become professional footballers.

We give them the platform to do so, by preparing them physically and mental to the high demands of professional football”.

Since last year when they got into Division two they have always had the monthly awards.

Zebra Revolution FC are sitting on position four in the log standing with one point difference with log leaders Chicken Inn who are square off with Khami and Crusaders only separated by goals scored.

Their last outing was a heavy win when they throbbed Bulawayo Chiefs five nil at Chiefs Village. [email protected]