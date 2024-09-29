‘Without the fans, we’re nothing,’ says Nabi as he pleads for time after Chiefs’ loss to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has pleaded with the club’s fans to give him time “to build a Chiefs they deserve”.

This was the Tunisian’s reaction after Chiefs produced an encouraging performance in their 2-1 loss to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It was the third game in succession this season involving Amakhosi that was sold out and Nabi is eager to repay the fans for their loyalty. But he insists that success, which Chiefs have not had in the last nine years, will not come overnight.

Saturday’s match was one that Nabi was hoping not to lose as it was his first at home since his much-anticipated appointment in July.

“You need to respect and to be honest with the fans. I’m not saying this because I want to gain popularity. You have to explain to them what is the strategy and whether you’re on the right track. We need our fans but we also need them to be patient. Without them we’re nothing,” said Nabi after Saturday’s match.

Chiefs started the season much better than they have in recent years, beating Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu before being humbled by Sundowns for the fifth successive time in league matches.

But Saturday’s tie was a close affair and perhaps an undeserved loss for Chiefs, especially with a couple of referee’s calls going against them in the dying minutes of the game.

Edson Castillo looked to have equalised for Chiefs with a last-gasp strike but referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa ruled the goal out after pointing to an infringement by Chiefs defender Inacio Migule on Mosa Lebusa before the ball landed on Venezuelan midfielder. Indeed TV replays confirmed the foul.

While Nabi was seen remonstrating with match officials at both ends of the 45 minutes, complaining about their calls, he however refused to comment on them after the match.

Nabi’s first complaint was against Sundowns’ second goal netted by Iqraam Rayners after Brazilian striker Lucas Riberio had cancelled Ranga Chivaviro’s strike which gave Chiefs an early lead.

Riberio looked to have been off side when he crossed for Rayners but match officials ordered the sides to play on much to the dismay of the majority of Chiefs fans who packed the iconic cauldron.

While Nabi has acknowledged the slight progress Chiefs have made since his arrival, he admitted they still lack sharpness up front where Chivaviro, who has scored two goals in two matches, may need another partner. The Chiefs coach said he is looking at the January window as time to sign a striker.

“The problem is that market in Africa is very tiny,” said Nabi who had wanted to sign DR Congo striker Fiston Kalala Mayele of Egyptian club Pyramids FC before the start of the season. Nabi worked with Mayele at Young Africans in Tanzania where he won Tanzanian Premier League titles in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

“Ranga scored today and in the previous match, but I want the level to be higher. The market (for strikers) in Africa is not positive at this moment. I have three months to seriously scout for the quality that I need. I thank the management for their honesty because they support me in that. But I don’t want to waste the money. You have a responsibility as a coach,” Nabi said.

Nabi also showed his frustration with the fact that Chiefs’ next league match will be on October 26, exactly a month after Sundowns’ match. The PSL didn’t schedule league matches for the coming weekend due to the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC in Durban.

After the final there will be an international week before Chiefs play a Carling Knockout game before they face SuperSport United in the league away in Polokwane.

“I don’t understand why the league has not scheduled matches (next week). But we’ll be involved in friendly matches and maybe one of them will be against Sundowns,” said the Chiefs coach. – timeslive.co.za