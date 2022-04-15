Breaking News
SA artiste Daliwonga refuses to travel to Byo

SA artiste Daliwonga refuses to travel to Byo

With/without Daliwonga, Monate Friday show will go on

15 Apr, 2022 - 19:04 0 Views
0 Comments
With/without Daliwonga, Monate Friday show will go on DJ Wellynoz

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

Following Daliwonga’s failure to travel to Bulawayo for the Monate Friday with Daliwonga show, event organisers Fife Street Entertainment have said the show will go on with local DJs set to entertain patrons.

DJ Liz

It will now be a free event with those who had bought advance tickets being urged to hold on to them as arrangements for reimbursements are being made.

“Fife Street Entertainment regrets to advise our valued customers that South African musician Daliwonga who was scheduled to perform at Eyardini tonight has faile d to travel to Zimbabwe for the much anticipated gig.

“However, the show will continue with a line up of DJs initially meant to set the stage for Daliwonga rocking the decks. “Members of the public are also advised that this will now be a free show while arrangements are being made to reimburse those who had bought tickets,” organisers said in a statement.

Revellers will be entertained by DJs Reno Lyf, Slimzar, Liz , Wellynoz and other local acts.

