Wizard’ beaten to death

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A 59-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man was beaten to death by another man who accused him of being a wizard.

Vunzai Siachilimba (32) left Guster Sikadongwe (59) for dead after raining blows on him with an empty bottle and punching him all over the body.

Sikadongwe was rushed to hospital where he was treated and discharged but succumbed to the injuries days after the assault.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 28 October 2023 in Village Sialumbe under Chief Simchembu in Gokwe North.

“The now deceased and the suspect met at the shops and the two had a misunderstanding after Siachilimba accused Sikadongwe of being a wizard. Siachilimba then struck the now deceased on the head with an empty beer bottle and fell unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Siachilimba went on to sit on top of Sikadongwe and further assaulted him with fists.

Sikadongwe was rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

His condition however worsened within days leading to his death.

This led to the arrest of Siachilimba.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it is a crime to accuse anyone of being a witch or wizard and in the event of a misunderstanding, they should consider dialogue instead of resorting to violence,” said Inspector Mahoko