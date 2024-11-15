Woman (22) connives with boyfriend to steal car worth R30K

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 22-year-old Bulawayo woman is facing a theft charge after allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend to steal her co-tenant’s red VW Golf car valued at R30 000.

According to reports, Natalie Ncube from Magwegwe North concocted the plan to steal Ms Priviledge Moyo’s vehicle, and her boyfriend Enock Tambalika executed it by making off with the car.

However, Ncube pleaded not guilty, claiming that the accusations against her were the handiwork of her angry boyfriend seeking revenge.

Tambalika, who was subsequently found in possession of the car and arrested, allegedly implicated Ncube.

“I never worked with Enock to commit this crime. He is just a taxi driver and we were in a relationship,” she said.

Ncube told the court that she stays with her brothers in one room at their family house where Ms Moyo is renting.

Bulawayo regional Magistrate adjourned the matter to today for continuation of trial.

For the State, Mr Owen Mugari said sometime in December last year, Mr Njabulo Ndlovu, a friend of Ms Moyo, left his red VW Golf car with a South African registration plate in her custody at the house.

“During the night on 19 October this year, the accused together with Enock Tambalika, her boyfriend, connived and hatched a plan to steal the car and at around 1am Tambalika towed it without the complainant’s knowledge,” he said.

Mr Mugari told the court that Ms Moyo found that the car had been stolen and reported the matter to the police. During investigations, Ncube was arrested and the stolen car was recovered in Tambalika’s possession in Nketa 7.

During cross-examination, the court heard that Ncube informed Tambalika that the vehicle parked at their residence for 10 months was not in use.