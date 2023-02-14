Woman, 39, is rescued after being chained and tied in a dingy metal cell at her mother’s home for 20 YEARS:

Rosinalva da Silva was rescued from her mother's home in Brazil on Thursday. Police said the 39-year-old woman was found chained and tied inside a room, where she was kept there against her will for 20 years. (picture source: DailyMail)

Police rescued Rosinalva da Silva from the Espírito Santo, Brazil, home where her mother kept her imprisoned for 20 years

The 39-year-old woman was found with her feet chained and hands tied after police raided the residence on Thursday

A disheveled woman has been rescued by police after being held captive in a dingy metal cell at her mother’s home for 20 years.

Rosinalva da Silva, 39, was found in a dark bedroom with her feet chained and her hands tied on Thursday in Espírito Santo, Brazil.

Her mother, whose name has not been released, was under the influence of alcohol when the cops raided the residence and arrested her, Civil Police chief Carlos Braga said.

Police entered the property and walked through a metal cell door – where they located the woman in a room where the only light came through a glass window.

Da Silva was then escorted out of the home while holding onto the set of chains that kept her from fleeing for two decades.

Authorities said Da Silva was dehydrated and hungry when they discovered her holed up inside the makeshift cell.

Paramedics rushed her to Regional Hospital, where she remains under observation and is being treated for severe malnutrition.

Da Silva’s mother reportedly kept her locked inside the home in response to the mental illness she battled after losing two children years ago.

Police said that the mother chained da Silva and locked her in the room because it was ‘the only way’ to handle her aggressiveness.