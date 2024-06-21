Woman abandons toddler (2) at business centre

Online Reporter

A mother stands accused of abandoning her two year old son at a business centre in Domboshava at around 9PM and vanished, leaving him exposed to the cold weather.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the 36 year old woman appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of contravening the Children’s Act i.e. ill treatment of a child or neglecting a child and young person.

“It is the State’s case that on the 4th of June 2024 at around 9PM the accused person took her two year old son to Makumbe Business Centre in Domboshava and allegedly left him there. The child was seen crying the whole night until he was taken in by well wishers the following morning at around 0500 hours. He was then taken to hospital as he had been exposed to the cold weather over night. He is currently in the custody of his father,” said the NPAZ.

The matter was deferred to the 24th of June 2024 for bail application.