Woman arrested for killing husband following domestic feud

A DOMESTIC dispute in Pumula Old suburb, Bulawayo, turned tragic after a woman allegedly struck her husband on the head with a stone, leading to his death three days later.

Gugulethu Sibanda (33) was arrested by police for the murder of her husband, Master Khabo (46), following the altercation on December 29, 2024.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the incident began when Khabo left home to buy cigarettes at the Pumula Old shopping area. Sibanda followed him and reportedly saw him talking to a female friend. This encounter sparked a heated argument between the couple.

Amid the misunderstanding, the suspect struck the now-deceased once on the back of the head with a stone, causing a swollen injury.

Khabo reported the assault to the police and was taken to Mpilo Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and discharged the same day.

However, his condition worsened over the following days.

“On 31 December 2024 at around 11 am, the investigating officer went to their place of residence to arrest the suspect and found Khabo’s condition had deteriorated significantly. He was barely able to speak,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

An ambulance was called, and Khabo was rushed back to Mpilo Central Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Sadly, he passed away on January 1, 2025, at around 12.45pm.

Asst Insp Msebele urged the public to resolve conflicts peacefully to prevent such tragedies.

“We appeal to members of the public to address their differences amicably to avoid unnecessary loss of life,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said police investigations into the matter are ongoing.