  • Today Wed, 14 Aug 2024

Woman arrested for possessing dagga

Woman arrested for possessing dagga

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A WOMAN was arrested in a bus after being found with a full plastic bag of prepared dagga.

In a statement on X, police said Caroline Sigauke was arrested at a checkpoint at the 104 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road. The suspect was a passenger in a bus travelling from Beitbridge to Harare.

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments