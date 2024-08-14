Woman arrested for possessing dagga
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]
A WOMAN was arrested in a bus after being found with a full plastic bag of prepared dagga.
In a statement on X, police said Caroline Sigauke was arrested at a checkpoint at the 104 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road. The suspect was a passenger in a bus travelling from Beitbridge to Harare.
