Woman arrested in possession of drugs

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO woman has been arrested for unlawful possession of drugs at her house.

In a statement, police said Chipo Gandidzani (34) was arrested on Sunday leading to the recovery of the drugs and two python skins.

On 07/01/24, Police in Bulawayo acted on the received information and arrested Chipo Gandidzani (34) for unlawful possession of drugs. Police recovered five 100ml bottles of Broncleer syrup, 13 sachets of dagga, and 2×3 cm python skin from the suspect’s house,” reads the statement.