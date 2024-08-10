Woman arrested over illegal forex deals

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in Chipinge Magistrates’ Court facing charges of illegally trading in foreign currency.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, on 1 August police detectives received a tip about alleged illegal foreign currency transactions. They investigated and found the Prudence Samupindu, conducting unauthorised financial activities from a commuter omnibus in Chipinge’s CBD. This included transferring funds to and from South Africa and exchanging local currency for US Dollars. The detectives observed and arrested Samupindu on the spot.

She was denied bail and will appear in court on the 20th of August 2024.