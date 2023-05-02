Woman arrested with 106 dagga sachets

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE in Tsholotsho have arrested a woman who was found with 106 sachets of dagga.

Zanele Fuluma was arrested under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

Taking to Twitter, police confirmed her arrest on 1 May 2023. ‘’Police in Tsholotsho arrested Zanele Fuluma (30), for unlawful dealing in dagga. The suspect was found in possession of 106 sachets of dagga at a certain house in the Ngqoya area.’’ Read the Tweet.