Woman beats up, stabs, kills another

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A woman reportedly killed another for having an affair with her husband, after beating up and stabbing her rival during the confrontation.

The woman, Dignity Mbengo (30), has been arrested, charged with murder, according to Police Twitter page.

“Police in Masvingo have arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 11/06/23 at Matangwaza, Chivi. The suspect hit the victim, Tsitsi Dzimati with a stick indiscriminately all over the body before stabbing her with an unknown sharp object on the chest after accusing the victim of having an affair with her husband. The victim died on admission at a local clinic in Nyahombe”.