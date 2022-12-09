Woman bludgeons newborn baby to death, threatens to kill minor witnesses

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Gweru woman has been arrested for bashing her newly born baby to death with a cooking stick for unknown reasons.

Susan Manikai (34) of Village Munhanga under Chief Hama in Charandura area, reportedly committed the crime soon after delivering the baby by striking her twice on the head with a cooking stick and she died instantly.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Farai Ngawagare confirmed the incident.

“Sometime in April 2022, the suspect came to her rural home from Harare while she was pregnant. On the night in question, she was at home together with two minors when she felt labour pains,” said Asst Insp Ngawagare.

Manikai reportedly ordered the two minors to go into the other room before she delivered a baby.

“Whilst in the kitchen, the suspect gave birth to a baby and as the baby cried, she struck the baby with a cooking stick twice on the head and the baby died instantly,” said Asst Insp Ngwagare.

Manikai wrapped the body in a piece of cloth and placed it in a mortar in the kitchen.

The following day, the suspect went into a nearby bush where she buried the baby.

All this happened while the two minors watched and Manikai allegedly threatened to kill them as well if they told anyone.

On December 4, police received a tipoff from an anonymous caller and they attended the scene where they discovered the cloth used to wrap the baby leading to the arrest of the suspect.