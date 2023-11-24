Woman bludgeons three month daughter for crying

Online Writer

A WOMAN from Insuza, Matabeleland North Province has been arrested for bludgeoning to death her three-month-old daughter with a cooking stick for crying and disturbing her and her husband while they were asleep.

The woman Alice Ncube (31) has been charged with infanticide, according to a statement by Police on X (formerly Twitter).

“Police in Lupane have arrested Alice Ncube (31) in connection with a case of infanticide in which she hit her three months old daughter with a cooking stick several times on the head after the infant had started crying whilst the suspect and her husband were sleeping at Village 3A, Deli, Insuza on 20/11/23 at around 0400 hours.”