Woman breaks into four houses in one day, changes dresses at victim’s house

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a woman who allegedly broke into four houses within one hour, stealing household gadgets and cash.

The incidents occurred in Nketa suburb on 15 November, whereby Sifiso Ncube (23) allegedly forcefully entered multiple residences, using a hoe to pry open doors.

Like one possessed, Ncube went on her crime spree with unnerving gusto and even had the audacity to change clothes at one of the houses she broke into.

In a statement, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that the stolen items including the dress Ncube was wearing, were recovered with the exception of cash.

“On the 15th of November 2023 at around 1200 hours, the accused person unlawfully entered four houses where by she was using a hoe to forcefully open the doors. While inside she would steal valuables such as cash, cell phones as well as clothes.

“At the first house she took a Huawei YS lite cellphone worth US$50 and a black dress. She went to the second house and took US$ 50 that was inside a wardrobe. She proceeded to the third house and stole a black Samsung cellphone valued at R1 000 which was on the coffee table,” she said.

Inspector Msebele said Ncube, was seen by the homeowner at the fourth house while attempting to flee, who then rallied neighbours for assistance.

“She went to the fourth house where she found the complainant bathing, she took a cellphone black vivo, on her way out the complainant saw her and he followed. He then mobilised neighbours who caught the accused person.

“She was searched and all the stolen phones were recovered except cash. The owner of the stolen dress also identified it since the accused person was wearing it,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.