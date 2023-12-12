Woman commits suicide on railway track

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE in Gweru attended a scene of a woman who was fatally hit by a locomotive in an alleged suicide case.

In a statement on X, the National Railways of Zimbabwe said the incident occurred at the Amtec level crossing on 12 December.

“A woman was hit and killed by a locomotive in a case of suspected suicide in Gweru this afternoon. The incident occurred at the Amtec level crossing. The woman’s identity has not yet been established. Police from Gweru Central Police Station attended the scene,” reads the statement.