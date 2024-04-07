Woman dies, 6 injured and vehicles damaged as building collapses in Harare city centre

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A WOMAN who stood on the pavement of a building seeking shelter from a hailstorm, died when the building collapsed on top of her.

Six people were injured in the incident, along with vehicles that were parked near the building.

The incident occuren on 6 April around 3:30 pm, along Chinhoyi Street in Harare, near Gulf Complex.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the deceased and injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, and the deceased was identified by her next of kin as Yolanda Hodzi from Maridale, Norton.

The injured victims were identified as follows:

1)Kudzaishe Mafauna (20), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare

2)Trywell Leadmore, a male adult of Adlean, Westgate, Harare

3) Wadzanai Baureni, a female adult of Waterfalls, Harare

4)Brendon Madondo, a male adult of Unit K, Chitungwiza

5)Conilias Chiwaka (41), a male adult of Ruwa

Assit Comm Nyathi listed the damaged vehicles as follows:

1)Mazda 323, registration number, AAW 5934

2)Toyota Probox, registration number, AGE 8052

3)Toyota Spade, registration number, AGN 6805

Assist Comm Nyathi said the police are looking into the matter and other authorities will need to be involved.

“The value of damaged property is yet to be established. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in conjunction with relevant authorities, including National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to ascertain the cause of the tragedy,” reads the statement.