Woman dies after being run over by four cars in chaotic accident

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A WOMAN who is approximately (25) from Harare died after being run over by four cars.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 1 October along Robert Mugabe Road near VID Eastlea, Harare. A Toyota Hiace kombi with eight passengers on board hit a yet to be identified woman (approximately (25). As a result the victim fell on the ground and was run over by three unidentified vehicles which were driving behind the kombi. The three other vehicles did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot and was taken to Parirenyatwa

Police said anyone with information about the identity of the drivers should report at any station