Woman dies, boy (10) injured in traffic accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A WOMAN (48) was killed and a juvenile (10) was injured after being hit by a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday along Highglen Road near Meru Service Station, Harare.

In a statement, police said;” Investigations are underway for the fatal accident that occurred.”

“The ZRP is concerned with road traffic accidents involving pedestrians. Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/09/23 along Highglen Road near Meru Service Station where a woman (48) was killed whilst a male juvenile (10) was injured after being hit by a Toyota Hilux vehicle,” reads the statement.