Woman endures excruciating pain for more than a year, seeks assistance for plastic surgery to correct contractured hand

FOR more than a year, Miss Ever Malinga (29) from Victoria Falls has been living in pain and failing to fend for her son after she was involved in an accident that left her right hand contractured and is looking for about US$2 000 to undergo plastic surgery in Harare.

A contracture is a permanent tightening of the muscles, tendons, skin, and surrounding tissues that causes the joints to shorten and stiffen.

Miss Malinga says she used to be a waitress but the contracture is now making it difficult for her to move around hence she no longer has any form of income coming her way.

She says the accident that occurred last year in January left her and her son (9) injured.

Her son has recovered.

“I think it’s because children heal faster than us. I need about US$2 000 for me to go and have a plastic surgery procedure. The US$1 000 is for the procedure and the remaining money is for travelling costs and medication. I also need money for accommodation because l do not know anyone from Harare who will accommodate me there,” she says.

Miss Malinga says the injury is now hindering her from fending for her son and she constantly has to ask for money from people so her son’s fees can be paid.

She says the procedure has to be done soon because the contracture is almost dry and this might make it difficult to correct it.

The mother of a nine-year-old says she will appreciate any form of help so she can regain her mobility and work for her son.

“Apart from the pain of not being able to fend for my son, the contracture is also very painful especially when it gets cold because the hand will be stretching,” says Miss Malinga.

She can be reached on: +263 71 836 3567

