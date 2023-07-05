Woman fatally hit by bus

16.00

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A FILABUSI woman died after she was hit by a Zhongtong Bus while crossing a road.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at the 153-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 4 July at around 7 PM.

She said the woman, Nokuthula Ndlovu, was crossing the road on her way home when the bus hit her at the 153-kilometre

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident where a pedestrian died after being hit by a bus. Nokuthula Ndlovu was crossing the road when she was hit by a Zhongtong Bus that was travelling from Masvingo to Mbalabala. She died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged motorists to exercise caution when traveling on roads. She also urged drivers to adhere to speed limits.

“I would like to urge drivers to exercise caution when traveling on roads and to avoid speeding. Motorists should also adhere to speed limits set on roads. Some motorists maintain high speed even when they reach busy towns along the highways,” she said.

@DubeMatutu