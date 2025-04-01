Woman flees after murdering her newborn baby

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

For most women, motherhood is the greatest thing that could ever happen to them, but it was not the case with Irene Pamela Govati, who is now on the running after murdering her newborn baby boy.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking assistance in locating Govati, who is a wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on December 8, 2024, at a house in Hopley Zone 6, Waterfalls, Harare.

Govati allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and concealed him in a 20-litre plastic bucket under her bed.

The bucket was discovered by the suspect’s 12-year-old daughter and niece after they heard the baby cry.

Following this, the suspect handed the baby over to her tenant, Rejoice Mapfumo, who then violently slammed the baby to the ground twice, causing the infant’s instant death.

The duo proceeded to bury the body in a shallow grave. The crime was reported to the police by the children on the same day, leading to the arrest of Mapfumo.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging anyone with information about Ireen Pamela Govati’s whereabouts to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242)703631, WhatsApp 0712800197, or the nearest police station.