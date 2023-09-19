Woman found dead at turn-off

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE found the lifeless body of an unknown woman at a turn-off.

In a statement, police said they suspect the woman was murdered.

“The deceased was found along Overspill Jacha turn-off, Epworth, Harare; around 6:00 am on 17 September 2023,” read the statement.

Police appealed for information that might help in the investigation of the murder case.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which a woman (approximately 23) was found dead along Overspill Road near Jacha turn off, Epworth on 17/09/23 at around 0600 hours. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.