Woman found dead in a bush

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

BULAWAYO police found the body of an unidentified woman brutally murdered in a bushy area at Denver Farm, Cowdray Park.

In a statement on X, police said the victim who was wearing a red and white coloured dress, and a charcoal-grey hood jacket was found dead with swollen lips and cuts on the head and knees.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigations of the case.

