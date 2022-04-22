Woman found dead in river

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE body of a woman who had gone missing has been found in a river in Dete, Hwange District after police received a report that a 13-year-old girl had stumbled upon it while fetching water.

The teenage girl, Tatenda Dlakama ran back home in fear with an empty bucket after seeing the lifeless body lying in a pool of blood at Chabasichana stream.

She ran to inform her father who made a report to the village head before alerting police.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the suspected murder and appealed to members of the public who may have information about the incident to alert police.

He identified the deceased as Sylvia Nyathi of Dete area under chief Nekatambe.

The body was naked and in a pool of blood with clothes next to it while an empty beer bottle was at the scene.

“On 16 April 2022 around 10am, a report of murder was received at ZRP Dete from the informant who is a village neighbour to Sylvia Nyathi to the effect that her daughter had seen a lifeless body in Chabasichana River.

“Circumstances are that the informant sent her daughter a female juvenile aged 13 years to fetch water from Chabasichana River, Cross Dete but few minutes later his daughter came back with an empty bucket informing him that she saw a naked body lying in the river,” said Insp Banda.

He said the girl’s father informed the village head and other villagers about the incident.

Villagers mobilised each other and proceeded to the stream where they saw the deceased’s naked body lying lifeless facing downwards and in a pool of blood.

Neighbours positively identified the deceased as Sylvia Nyathi who had left home on 15 April 2022 in the evening proceeding to Cross Dete business centre and did not return home.

A report was made to police who attended the scene.

The deceased’s clothes were lying beside her head.

The body had a deep wound on the upper side of the left ear suggesting that she was assaulted with a sharp object, police said.

There was also an empty beer bottle at the murder scene about two metres away from the body.

No one has been arrested and no murder weapon was recovered.

@ncubeleon