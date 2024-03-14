  • Today Thu, 14 Mar 2024

Woman found dead under bridge

Woman found dead under bridge

Online Reporter

A WOMAN aged 25 was found dead under a bridge along Harare road in Bulawayo on Tuesday and police are asking for information in connection to the incident.

According to a post on X, Police said the woman had bruises on her left leg.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 13/03/24 in which a woman (25) was found dead under a bridge along Harare Road, Parkview.

“The victim was bleeding from the mouth and had bruises on the left leg. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments