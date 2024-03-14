Woman found dead under bridge

Online Reporter

A WOMAN aged 25 was found dead under a bridge along Harare road in Bulawayo on Tuesday and police are asking for information in connection to the incident.

According to a post on X, Police said the woman had bruises on her left leg.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 13/03/24 in which a woman (25) was found dead under a bridge along Harare Road, Parkview.

“The victim was bleeding from the mouth and had bruises on the left leg. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”