Woman gives birth, kills baby and buries body in shallow grave

Midlands Bureau

A 23-YEAR-OLD d woman from Zvishavane has been arrested for infanticide after allegedly suffocating her newly born baby and burying the body in a shallow pit.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on December 29 at around 5 PM at Mabhara Village, Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane.

“Allegations are that Odeta Nyakabawo who was pregnant and employed as a house maid informed her workmate Thembisani Ndlovu that she was having labour pains, while they were in the kitchen,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Nyakabawo gave birth to a baby girl at around 5:30 PM.

He said 30 minutes later, Nyakabawo allegedly suffocated the baby to death by covering her with a blanket.

“When it was dark she put the body in a plastic bag and buried it in a shallow pit, 500 metres from the homestead.

“On December 30 at around 6 AM Thembisani Ndlovu asked Nyakabawo about the whereabouts of the baby and she confessed that she killed the baby and buried it,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police attended the scene leading to the arrest of Nyakabawo.